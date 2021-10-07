Valmikis set October 20 deadline for hiking quota

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Sri Prasannananda Swami of the Valmiki community on Wednesday set a October 20 deadline for the State Government to increase reservation to 7.5 per cent failing which their agitation will be intensified.

The seer, who had called for a meeting of the community last Sunday, said the issue of increasing quota has been pending for the last several years. Questioning the 10 per cent reservation given to economically weaker sections, he said, “Why should not our community get 7.5 per cent reservation in education and employment? The government shouldn’t test the patience of the community.”

Jagalur MLA S V Ramachandra told TNIE that various issues pertaining to the community were discussed at Sunday’s meeting. Maski MLA Basanagouda Turvihal, H D Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal, Siruguppa MLA Somalingappa, Ballari MP Devendrappa and others took part in Sunday’s meeting.