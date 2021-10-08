STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai to launch Grama Vastavya from Honnali

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to announce a grant of Rs 10 crore for the construction of a mini Vidhana Soudha in the new taluk of Nyamathi, on October 16.

CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to announce a grant of Rs 10 crore for the construction of a mini Vidhana Soudha in the new taluk of Nyamathi, on October 16.  

Giving information about the CM’s programme to the twin taluks of Honnali and Nyamathi, CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya on Thursday said,

“On my request, the CM has decided to launch Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s Grama Vastavya programme at Kunduru village of Honnali taluk on October 16. He will also announce various developmental works at Suruhonne in Nyamathi taluk. With this, various developmental works will gain pace and also help in the development of the twin taluks,” he added.

Renukacharya said there are many unresolved problems in villages. 

