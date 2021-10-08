Bommai to meet Union Ministers in Delhi on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting New Delhi on Friday to meet Union Ministers to discuss projects related to Karnataka. According to the tentative tour programme released by the CMO, Bommai will leave for Delhi at 8 am from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

He is likely to meet the Union Ministers in the afternoon. BJP sources said that the CM is planning to meet the ministers to seek funds and approvals for various projects. He will also take part in a programme organised by a private media organisation.