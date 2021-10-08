Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi in BJP national executive panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two BJP leaders from Karnataka — Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi— figure in the 80-member party national executive committee announced by party national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, former party presidents Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and national office-bearers, including organising secretary BL Santosh from Karnataka, are part of the executive committee.

The national executive committee will also have 50 special invitees, including national general secretary CT Ravi, and 179 permanent invitees (ex-officio), including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CMs BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar, BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya, Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Dr Umesh Jadhav, ministers KS Eshwarappa, Govind Karjol, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, R Ashoka, Kota Srinivas Poojary and Laxman Savadi, read a release from BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

“BL Santosh’s say was there in the list... We have no issues with the list as BJP is not like other parties which favour nepotism. Look at the candidates selected for the bypolls. We are going to put an end to family politics,” a senior party leader told TNIE. Uttar Pradesh, where polls are due in 2022, has the highest number of members (13).

Bommai to meet Union Ministers in Delhi today

bengaluru : CM Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting New Delhi on Friday to meet Union Ministers to discuss projects related to Karnataka. According to the tentative tour programme released by the CMO, Bommai will leave for Delhi at 8 am from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. He is likely to meet the Union Ministers in the afternoon. BJP sources said that the CM is planning to meet the ministers to seek funds and approvals for various projects. He will also take part in a programme organised by a private media organisation.ENS