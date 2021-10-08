STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Use tech to take healthcare to remote corners: President Kovind

Speaking of the effects of Covid-19 across the world, he said India is no exception, as it faced a devastating wave of infections this year.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presents a plaque to President Ram Nath Kovind in Chamarajanagar on Thursday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot looks on

By Express News Service

MYSURU: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday called upon medical students and healthcare providers to “work with the spirit of service and compassion, demonstrated by the noble kings of Mysuru”.
Speaking after inaugurating a 450-bed hospital, constructed at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), he said the state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure for critical care and super speciality sectors will cater to people from three states — Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Observing that the area around CIMS is densely forested, and many people living there are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Kovind urged the CIMS administration and Karnataka government to make affordable healthcare available to them.

He said the Union government has increased the number of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences from six to 22, and is also opening new medical colleges in every district to improve health infrastructure in the entire country, and become centres of excellence. “Technology would be useless if we don’t have a robust delivery mechanism. We need to take health services to the remotest corners of our country. We can hope to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat only when technology, human resources and access to both come together,” he added.

Lauding CIMS for ranking third in successful implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme in 2020-21, he said that in promoting access to healthcare, students and administrators of CIMS serve the nation with dedication, and will bring glory to the profession and alma mater.

Speaking of the effects of Covid-19 across the world, he said India is no exception, as it faced a devastating wave of infections this year. “It was a serious crisis, but it also united all Indians in the fight against the invisible enemy,” the President said. “Some sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Our nation would forever be indebted to our corona warriors.” He said the same dedication is at work behind the largest vaccination drive in history.

He also paid rich tributes to the Mysuru Wadiyars, who promoted arts and culture and enriched Kannada language and literature.

