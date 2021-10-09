10 nabbed in Belagavi youth murder case

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As many as 10 people, including the President of Khanapur taluk unit of Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, Pundalik alias Maharaj Mutgekar have been arrested by the Belagavi district police for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old Muslim man for having an inter-faith relationship. Cases have been filed against the accused under IPC Sections 302, 201, 341, 120, 384, 388, and 149.

The victim, Arbaaz Mulla was brutally killed for being romantically involved with a Hindu girl from Khanapur. The police recovered his decapitated body last week from the railway tracks in Khanapur. The violent killing has shocked residents from the Belagavi region who for decades have lived peacefully in communal harmony.

Superintendent of Police, Laxman Nimbargi told The New Indian Express, “It’s not clear if the other accused are part of Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, since they have no identity proof that connects them to the right-wing outfit.” He added, “The parents of the girl from Khanapur had entered into a deal with the arrested group to get Arbaaz killed. As to how much money changed hands is yet to be ascertained. The ongoing investigation into the case is certain to help us get more information about the incidents that unfolded prior to the murder.”

Teen injured in misfire dies

Mangaluru: A 16-year-old Sudheendra Prabhu, who was critically injured in a misfire when his businessman father opened fire on two workers, at Morgan’s Gate in city on Tuesday, succumbed on Friday at 5 am. After post-mortem at District Wenlock Hospital, the body was handed over to his family which conducted the last rites in the evening. The boy’s father Rajesh Prabhu, who was arrested and produced before a court on Thursday, was allowed to participate in the last rites.