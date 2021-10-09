STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

70K watch Dasara events virtually

He said there is no question of allowing more than 500 for Jamboo Savari and the decision of TAC will remain unchanged.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

The Jayachamarajendra Circle and Mysuru Palace in full glory | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after former chief minister SM Krishna, who was the state guest to open Dasara festivities, urged the state government to plan a tourism circuit, District Minister ST Somashekar said the government will start working on the same soon after the Navaratri festivities.

He said they would speak with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard. Recalling that the CM has assured of coming out with international tourist circuit and to start work on film city, he said the latter has assured funds for expansion of the runway which will act as a catalyst to tourism sector revival.

Somashekar said the Technical Advisory Committee had permitted entry for 500 people for Dasara functions, but the crowd was less than 200 due to the apprehensions over the third wave of the pandemic. However, over 70,000 watched Dasara cultural programmes virtually.

He said there is no question of allowing more than 500 for Jamboo Savari and the decision of TAC will remain unchanged. Asked about I-T raids, Somashekar said the I-T raids have nothing to do with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. He said the I-T  department is doing its job and raids are not targeted at Yediyurappa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasara
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp