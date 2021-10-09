70K watch Dasara events virtually

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after former chief minister SM Krishna, who was the state guest to open Dasara festivities, urged the state government to plan a tourism circuit, District Minister ST Somashekar said the government will start working on the same soon after the Navaratri festivities.

He said they would speak with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard. Recalling that the CM has assured of coming out with international tourist circuit and to start work on film city, he said the latter has assured funds for expansion of the runway which will act as a catalyst to tourism sector revival.

Somashekar said the Technical Advisory Committee had permitted entry for 500 people for Dasara functions, but the crowd was less than 200 due to the apprehensions over the third wave of the pandemic. However, over 70,000 watched Dasara cultural programmes virtually.

He said there is no question of allowing more than 500 for Jamboo Savari and the decision of TAC will remain unchanged. Asked about I-T raids, Somashekar said the I-T raids have nothing to do with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. He said the I-T department is doing its job and raids are not targeted at Yediyurappa.