Congress will win bypolls by huge margins: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Expressing confidence of winning the bypolls with a thumping majority, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Friday stressed that inflation rate has reached record heights during the BJP rule.

“People are fed up with the saffron party’s governance and now the wind is blowing towards the Congress,” he remarked. Siddaramaiah accompanied Congress candidate Ashok Managuli who filed his nomination for the Sindagi bypoll in Sindagi town on Friday. “As per our reports and my reading of the people’s pulse, I am confident that the Congress will win at least by a margin of 25,000 votes in both Sindagi and Hanagal,” he noted.

“It has become difficult for common man to lead a normal life as the prices of fuel, gas and groceries have reached record highs. People should exact revenge revenge against the present government by exercising their franchise in favour of the Congress in the bypolls and ensure the victory of Ashok Managuli in Sindagi,” he appealed to voters. “The financial situation of the State Government has worsened,” he fumed. KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, “A few weeks before his demise, former minister

M C Managuli had met me and Siddaramaiah personally and asked us to induct his son Ashok Managuli into the party and aid his political growth. As per his wish, and taking all local leaders into confidence, the party has fielded Ashok. I am confident that the people will elect him as their leader in the bypoll.”

Ashok’s Assets worth Rs 6cr

Congress candidate Ashok Managuli has declared individual assets worth Rs 6.9 crore in his affidavit. These include immovable assets worth Rs 6.36 crore and moveable assets worth Rs 33.46 lakh. He owns jewellery worth Rs 2.25 lakh and two luxury cars worth Rs 62 lakh. He also has debts of Rs 86.65 lakh. His wife Nagratna Managuli has assets valued at Rs 63.25 lakh, including jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh. She also has debt of Rs 37.55 lakh.