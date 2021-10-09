STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GoM meet soon to discuss GST rationalisation: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greets Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, in New Delhi on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is the chairman of the Group of Ministers (GoM), on Friday said a meeting will soon be convened to discuss the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Speaking to the media in New Delhi after meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Bommai said the GoM report has to be submitted within two months.

“There are many important subjects, including restructuring and rationalisation of the GST and increasing revenues in the coming days. We have discussed all those subjects in detail and I will soon call the first meeting of the GoM,” he said.

Bommai appealed for more grants to Karnataka under the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme for infrastructure projects. Karnataka also asked for increasing loans from NABARD, which is Rs 1,500 crore this year. The CM said that it will help farmers as well as for the development of rural areas.

Bommai said Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to visit Bengaluru in the first week of November and they will hold separate meetings to discuss NABARD and Small Industries Development Bank (SIDBI) projects. From SIDBI, priority is being given to starting small industries and micro-finance, he said.

On GST compensation to the state, Bommai said the state has got full compensation till last year. In the Covid year (2020-21), the state got Rs 12,000 crore and up to this March (2021), Rs 11,800 crore is due, and that is already being released in installments, he said.

Apart from that, the Centre has approved the GST compensation loan of Rs 18,000 crore for the financial year by borrowing from financial institutions. The GST collection has also improved this year and compensation will also increase comparatively, Bommai added.

