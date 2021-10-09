STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA court convicts three in 2016 Mysuru blast case

The NIA special court, Bengaluru has convicted three Al Qaeda Base Movement terrorists in the Mysuru court blast case on Friday.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:22 AM

National Investigation Agency Logo

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NIA special court, Bengaluru has convicted three Al Qaeda Base Movement terrorists in the Mysuru court blast case on Friday. As per the NIA, the accused have been convicted for the August 1, 2016 bomb blast in a public toilet of a court premise in Chamarajapuram, Mysuru City.

The accused - Nainar Abbas Ali alias Library Abbas, M Samsun Karim Raja alias Karim alias Abdul Karim, and Dawood Sulaiman are from Tamil Nadu. The court has convicted the three accused under concerned sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosives  Substances, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The quantum of punishment against the convicted accused persons will be pronounced on October 11. 

The bomb blast in Mysuru court, according to NIA, was one among five blasts committed by members of the Base Movement, an organisation that pledges its allegiance to Al Qaeda. The NIA had filed a charge sheet against the trio on May 24, 2017, and the trial in the case was concluded on September 29, 2021.

