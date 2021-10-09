STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nod to appoint four lawyers as Karnataka HC judges 

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved a proposal for the elevation of four advocates as judges of the Karnataka High Court.  

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved a proposal for the elevation of four advocates as judges of the Karnataka High Court.  The names of advocates proposed are AR Hegde, CM Poonacha, S Rachaiah and KS Hemalekha. The Collegium has resolved to approve the proposal at a meeting on October 6.

