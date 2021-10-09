Yet another 'moral policing' case in Mangaluru, two arrested

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two persons have been arrested by Moodbidri police for 'moral policing' and abusing two women belonging to a different religion, who were travelling in a car.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar in a communique said that on Saturday morning, about eight to six people waylaid the car in which a couple and two other women, hailing from Karkala taluk in Udupi district were travelling.

They inquired the religion of the two women and they allegedly insulted them after finding them to be belonging to a different religion.

Following a complaint, the Moodbidri police arrested Samhithraj(36) and Sandeep Poojary(34) and booked them under Sections 354, 153a, 504 and 506 of the IPC. Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining accused.