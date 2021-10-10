STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16-year-old gangraped in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 16-year-old girl allegedly fell prey to human predators in Mangaluru on Friday. Acting swiftly, Dakshina Kannada police arrested four accused, three of whom allegedly raped her.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane on Saturday said that separate teams had been formed to trace the culprits and they arrested KS Sharath Shetty, a resident of Kaup, Maruthi Manjunath, Lodge Sathish and Idayatulla. The SP said that Sharath had befriended the girl on Facebook and used to talk to her over phone regularly. 

Accused booked under POCSO

Sharat h introduced her to his relative Maruthi Manjunath, who allegedly sent obscene videos to her. On Friday, Sharath called the girl to Mangaluru and she met him at City Mahal. He took her to a lodge in the city and raped her. He then called his friend Idayatulla, who raped her too. Another accused Sathish, who had given Sharath and the victim the room at the lodge, also allegedly molested the victim. The girl later  returned to Bantwal in a bus.

