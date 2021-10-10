STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tussle in Govt Employees’ Association as members want president to pass on power

Shadakshari, who was the president of Shivamogga District Employees’ Association and originally from Tumakuru, catapulted himself to the state president’s position by winning the election.

Published: 10th October 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: All is not well within the Karnataka Government Employees’ Association as the office-bearers have reportedly had a spat with president CS Shadakshari, asking him to keep his word and transfer power. 

On the eve of the annual general body meeting on Sunday, there was a scuffle between supporters of Shadakshari and his opponents -- Association general secretary Jagadish Gowdappa Patil, treasurer Srinivas and honorary president Shivarudrappa.

Shadakshari, who was the president of Shivamogga District Employees’ Association and originally from Tumakuru, catapulted himself to the state president’s position by winning the election. “As he was reportedly close to former CM B S Yediyurappa, elected members of all taluk associations favoured him. But gradually, he became dictatorial in his decisions,” alleged an office-bearer.

Gowdappa, president of the Belagavi District Association, said that he helped Shadakshari win the election as he had no base in North Karnataka with the condition that Shadakshari must pass on the president’s post to him after two-and-a-half years.  “His agreed term has ended and he has to keep his word. He has not released even 50 per cent of the contribution to taluk associations out of the funds raised through memberships.

Over 200 taluk presidents called me and expressed their displeasure,” he said. Shadakshari also allegedly changed the association bylaw, against which honorary president Shivarudrappa has brought in a stay from the Karnataka High Court.

Shadakshari told TNSE, “I have a mandate for five years. Why should I step down? Nobody, not even the government, can remove me as president. I may look like a dictator to them for not paying heed to their demands.” On bylaws, he said, “The executive committee took a decision to amend them five months ago and the High Court’s decision is pending.”

The association has over five lakh members. As many as 552 members, including taluk presidents, are expected to take part in Sunday’s meeting, which may see chaotic scenes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp