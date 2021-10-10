Tussle in Govt Employees’ Association as members want president to pass on power

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: All is not well within the Karnataka Government Employees’ Association as the office-bearers have reportedly had a spat with president CS Shadakshari, asking him to keep his word and transfer power.

On the eve of the annual general body meeting on Sunday, there was a scuffle between supporters of Shadakshari and his opponents -- Association general secretary Jagadish Gowdappa Patil, treasurer Srinivas and honorary president Shivarudrappa.

Shadakshari, who was the president of Shivamogga District Employees’ Association and originally from Tumakuru, catapulted himself to the state president’s position by winning the election. “As he was reportedly close to former CM B S Yediyurappa, elected members of all taluk associations favoured him. But gradually, he became dictatorial in his decisions,” alleged an office-bearer.

Gowdappa, president of the Belagavi District Association, said that he helped Shadakshari win the election as he had no base in North Karnataka with the condition that Shadakshari must pass on the president’s post to him after two-and-a-half years. “His agreed term has ended and he has to keep his word. He has not released even 50 per cent of the contribution to taluk associations out of the funds raised through memberships.

Over 200 taluk presidents called me and expressed their displeasure,” he said. Shadakshari also allegedly changed the association bylaw, against which honorary president Shivarudrappa has brought in a stay from the Karnataka High Court.

Shadakshari told TNSE, “I have a mandate for five years. Why should I step down? Nobody, not even the government, can remove me as president. I may look like a dictator to them for not paying heed to their demands.” On bylaws, he said, “The executive committee took a decision to amend them five months ago and the High Court’s decision is pending.”

The association has over five lakh members. As many as 552 members, including taluk presidents, are expected to take part in Sunday’s meeting, which may see chaotic scenes.