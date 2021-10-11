Bar & Bench must wipe public's tears, says outgoing Karnataka HC judge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice Aravind Kumar, who has been appointed Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, on Sunday said the Bar and Bench have to work in tandem to wipe the tears of those seeking justice and strive hard to ensure speedy delivery of justice.

At a farewell organised in his honour by the Karnataka High Court, Justice Kumar said an e-traffic court set up by then Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was a step to ensure speedy justice. "The legal fraternity should enlighten the litigant public and solve their disputes by adopting alternate redressal mechanisms, as provided under Section 89 of the Code of Civil Procedure. This will ensure speedy justice and enhance the confidence of the public in the judiciary," he said.

The dispute resolution system is going through rapid changes and the responsibility lies on members of the Bar to rise to the occasion and keep pace with globalisation and rapid developments in trade, technology and commerce.

Justice was delivered based on facts: Judge

"The litigants are concerned with the end result rather than the principle of law in the judgement. At the same time, depending on the facts in each case, the enunciated principle of law has to be applied and not vice-versa. I have made my humble effort to ensure that justice is delivered as per my consciousness, based on the facts placed before me, considering the valid arguments of the members of the Bar," Justice Kumar said.

Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who has been appointed Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, said it was a great privilege to serve the judiciary in Karnataka which has the highest tradition in the country.