Health workers persuade tribals in Karnataka's Chennayanakote to get vaccinated against COVID

A video shot at the Chennangi Haadi shows how a ASHA worker is urging a tribal woman to get inoculated and explaining to her that no one will give injections to kill someone.

Published: 11th October 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI:  As soon as they spot healthcare and ASHA workers, they flee. A few who cannot run, hurl abuses at them. Yet, the Health Department staffers patiently visit the tribal settlement at Chennayanakote regularly. As a result, they have succeeded in vaccinating a majority of the tribals. The district has achieved 95% target in inoculation of the first dose of vaccination against COVID-19. 

Since a month now, officials are involved in tracing the 5 per cent population that have refused to take the jab. This 5 per cent population mainly includes the large tribal residents. A video shot at the Chennangi Haadi shows how a ASHA worker is urging a tribal woman to get inoculated and explaining to her that no one will give injections to kill someone.

In another video, the police chase a man who flees into the forest fearing the jab. "There are 4-5  tribal settlements. We have visited these settlements five times to convince and win the hearts of the residents," said Dr S Shivappa Gotyal, a medical officer.

