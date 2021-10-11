Health workers persuade tribals in Karnataka's Chennayanakote to get vaccinated against COVID

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: As soon as they spot healthcare and ASHA workers, they flee. A few who cannot run, hurl abuses at them. Yet, the Health Department staffers patiently visit the tribal settlement at Chennayanakote regularly. As a result, they have succeeded in vaccinating a majority of the tribals. The district has achieved 95% target in inoculation of the first dose of vaccination against COVID-19.

Since a month now, officials are involved in tracing the 5 per cent population that have refused to take the jab. This 5 per cent population mainly includes the large tribal residents. A video shot at the Chennangi Haadi shows how a ASHA worker is urging a tribal woman to get inoculated and explaining to her that no one will give injections to kill someone.

In another video, the police chase a man who flees into the forest fearing the jab. "There are 4-5 tribal settlements. We have visited these settlements five times to convince and win the hearts of the residents," said Dr S Shivappa Gotyal, a medical officer.