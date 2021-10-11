STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Just 55.54% pass SSLC supplementary exam in Karnataka, rural students fare better

Government school students had better results than private aided and unaided school students

Published: 11th October 2021 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

students girl stuents girls

Image of Karnataka SSLC students used for representation. (Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SSLC supplementary examination held on September 27 and 29 saw a total of 53,155 students register, of which just 55.4 percent passed.

The results were made available on the department websites kseeb.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in

Students also received their results on their registered mobile numbers via SMS at 3 pm.

ALSO READ: Girl denied opportunity to write main exam tops SSLC supplementary in Karnataka

With the department passing students who wrote their main examinations in July following the impact of the pandemic, fewer students had taken the supplementary examination this year. The overall pass percentage too was better than the previous two years.

Private fresher candidates pushed the overall pass percentage down with just 38.31 percent of these students clearing the exam.

Government school students had better results than private aided and unaided school students.

Rural students fared substantially better than urban students.

Likewise, Kannada medium students had the highest pass results with 58.01 percent, while just 41.44 percent English medium students passed the exam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka SSLC exam
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp