Just 55.54% pass SSLC supplementary exam in Karnataka, rural students fare better

BENGALURU: The SSLC supplementary examination held on September 27 and 29 saw a total of 53,155 students register, of which just 55.4 percent passed.

The results were made available on the department websites kseeb.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in

Students also received their results on their registered mobile numbers via SMS at 3 pm.

With the department passing students who wrote their main examinations in July following the impact of the pandemic, fewer students had taken the supplementary examination this year. The overall pass percentage too was better than the previous two years.

Private fresher candidates pushed the overall pass percentage down with just 38.31 percent of these students clearing the exam.

Government school students had better results than private aided and unaided school students.

Rural students fared substantially better than urban students.

Likewise, Kannada medium students had the highest pass results with 58.01 percent, while just 41.44 percent English medium students passed the exam.