'Udyami Agu, Udyoga Needu' workshop to encourage budding entrepreneurs in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate 'Udyami Agu, Udyoga Needu' (Be an entrepreneur - Become an employer) programme at the city's Palace Grounds on Monday. The programme is aimed at creating awareness among young professionals and graduate students on the advantages of becoming entrepreneurs and contribute to the economy instead of seeking employment. Those attending the workshop will get a chance to interact with CEOs of top companies.

"Our aim is to provide a platform for youngsters to become successful entrepreneurs. We want them to be job providers instead of job seekers. They will get an opportunity to meet and interact with successful business leaders," Large Scale and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani told the media on Sunday.

Several prominent business leaders, including Nithin Kamath of Zerodha, Aprameya Radhakrishna of Koo, Gadhadar Reddy of NoPo Nanotechnologies, Chaitanya Adapa, Head-Credit, Udaan Capital, Vivekananda Hallekere of Bounce, Geetha Manjunath of Niramai Health Analytix, Madan Padaki of Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, Subramanya SV of Fisdom, Rajkiran Rai G, MD and CEO, Union Bank of India, will take part in the day-long entrepreneurship workshop and share their experiences with youngsters and budding entrepreneurs.

On Tuesday, a Kaigarika Adalat, to help industrialists and stakeholders to get their grievances resolved on the spot, will be held. Union Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will take part in the adalat.