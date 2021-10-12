STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four including three runaway minors found in Mangaluru 

It may be recalled that in two separate incidents, six minor children and a 21-year-old woman were reported missing under Bagalagunte and Soladevanahalli police station limits on Monday

MANGALURU: Three minor children and a 21-year-old woman who went missing from Bengaluru on Monday were traced to Mangaluru. The children were taken to Pandeshwar police station. 

Out of the seven missing, a 21-year-old woman and three minors aged 12 were found near Kasturba Medical college in Mangaluru and handed over to Pandeshwar police.

Earlier, Bengaluru police investigating the case said that they have recovered the note left to their parents. The children have stated in the note that they would return home only after earning fame and money as they are not interested in studies. They also urged their parents to not search for them.

