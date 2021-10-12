Get survey dept service at click of your mouse

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: You can now get a land survey done from anywhere in the world, and just print the survey reports from the comfort of your home. The Survey department, under Revenue Minister R Ashoka, is working to bring in a new scheme where a property owner can apply from anywhere in the world, seeking sketches for registration, ‘Podi’ or sub-division of land, ‘Hudbust’ of land and other services.

This facility is likely to be introduced in about a month’s time, allowing access at the click of a mouse. Several meetings have been held to fine-tune the nitty-gritty. Commissioner, Survey department, Munish Moudgil told TNIE that the move will make it easy for users to access services, considering the department receives about 7-10 lakh applications every year. He said once the payment gateway and other technical details are worked out, it will be launched for public use.

“This project is in the final stages of planning,’’ Moudgil added. Additional Director CN Sridhar said, “A person seeking the Survey department’s services will have to provide bona fide credentials, the request and payments are accepted only after due verification, which will be Aadhaar-based to ensure there is no misuse.’’

He said it was planned during the pandemic to ensure that one could remotely access the department’s services. “A war room was started during the pandemic, and most of the staffers were from the Survey department. Now that Covid cases have drastically come down, about 60-70 per cent of the staffers have returned to the parent Survey department.’’

Sridhar said, “There are in-built safety features too, just like the Bhoomi app. If someone tries to fraudulently access the system to get your land details and initiate a transaction, there is a facility to intimate the owner about such activity immediately.’’