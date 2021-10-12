STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Get survey dept service at click of your mouse

Was planned during Covid-19 pandemic, to open to public soon

Published: 12th October 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: You can now get a land survey done from anywhere in the world, and just print the survey reports from the comfort of your home. The Survey department, under Revenue Minister R Ashoka, is working to bring in a new scheme where a property owner can apply from anywhere in the world, seeking sketches for registration, ‘Podi’ or sub-division of land, ‘Hudbust’ of land and other services.

This facility is likely to be introduced in about a month’s time, allowing access at the click of a mouse. Several meetings have been held to fine-tune the nitty-gritty. Commissioner, Survey department, Munish Moudgil told TNIE that the move will make it easy for users to access services, considering the department receives about 7-10 lakh applications every year. He said once the payment gateway and other technical details are worked out, it will be launched for public use. 

“This project is in the final stages of planning,’’ Moudgil added. Additional Director CN Sridhar said, “A person seeking the Survey department’s services will have to provide bona fide credentials, the request and payments are accepted only after due verification, which will be Aadhaar-based to ensure there is no misuse.’’

He said it was planned during the pandemic to ensure that one could remotely access the department’s services. “A war room was started during the pandemic, and most of the staffers were from the Survey department. Now that Covid cases have drastically come down, about 60-70 per cent of the staffers have returned to the parent Survey department.’’  

Sridhar said, “There are in-built safety features too, just like the Bhoomi app. If someone tries to fraudulently access the system to get your land details and initiate a transaction, there is a facility to intimate the owner about such activity immediately.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp