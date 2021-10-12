Karnataka artists’ work on show in Europe 

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The artisans associated with It has been a busy few months for the artisans associated with Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (KSHDCL). From Mysuru’s Sandalwood carved artifacts to Bidar’s Bidriware to Lac toys have all been dispatched to Romania, Albania and Moldova to be exhibited at the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence events held across these countries.

Taking to Twitter D Roopa Moudgil, Managing Director, KSHDCL tweeted, “It’s a proud moment for us at Karnataka Handicrafts (KSHDCL) for being selected to exhibit “Cauvery” handicrafts in Romania,Moldova,Albania on occasion of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Sandalwood articles, Bidriware that are our USP have been shipped.”

Some of the items made by Karnataka artists on display in Europe (Photos | By special arrangement)

Speaking to TNIE she said the Embassy of India in Bucharest, which is accredited to Romania, Albania and Moldova, in March this year had written to them that the embassy there would be organizing an exhibition on Karnataka to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s independence. A total of 54 products have been shipped to the countries The KSHDCL Cauvery is also participating in Dubai Exposition