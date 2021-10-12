Karnataka plans policy for job-creating firms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will soon bring out an employment policy on the lines of industrial policy to provide incentives to industries that generate more jobs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced here on Monday.

Inaugurating an entrepreneurship workshop, ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ (Be an entrepreneur, become an employer), at the Palace Grounds, he said, “The need of the hour is to provide employment. Industries that generate more jobs will get incentives under the new policy. Karnataka will be the first in the country to evolve such a policy.”

The workshop was organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce to create awareness among young professionals and graduate students on the advantages of becoming entrepreneurs and contributing to the economy, instead of seeking jobs.

As many as 6,000 participants, a majority of them students along with their teachers, took part in the workshop. Bommai said Karnataka is ranked fourth in per capita income with only 30 per cent of its population contributing. “If the remaining 70 per cent of the population, especially women, are given the opportunity, they too will contribute to the economy,” he added.

Use govt schemes to start own biz, youth told

Bommai said 75 new startups have been planned and 75,000 people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and women will be imparted with skills to turn the minto entrepreneurs. He urged the youth to make use of State and Central schemes and subsidies to start their own ventures.

“We are providing necessary guidance and assistance to budding entrepreneurs. We want them to become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others, instead of turning into job-seekers,” said Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. Similar workshops will be held in Belagavi, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Tumakuru, he added. Bommai praised his predecessor BS Yediyurappa for framing the industrial policy, conducting two Global Investors’ Meets (2010 and 2012) and amending Section 109 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act on acquiring farmland for industrial purposes.

‘NEP will help create entrepreneurship culture’ “The National Education Policy (NEP) aspires to create an entrepreneurship culture in the country by enabling students to get project-based vocational training”, said Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. It will expose students to various professions at the primary level and will make students industry- ready by the time they finish college.

“The department of skill development has implemented 14 different programmes to train youth in different skills. In addition, it is assisting through MoUs. It is providing necessary skill training and certification through Recognition of Prior Learning, focusing on training students in future skills, such as DOT, cyber security, data entry, etc and providing mentorship to 200 promising entrepreneurs. It is also integrating employment seekers and employers through Skill Connect,” he added.