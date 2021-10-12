Reluctant tribals in Kodagu coaxed to take COVID vaccine, only handful yet to be inoculated

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: As soon as they spotted the healthcare and ASHA workers, they fled. A few who could not run hurled abuses. Yet, officials and staff patiently visited the settlement regularly and have succeeded in vaccinating the majority. This is the story of the tribal settlement at Chennayanakote in Virajpet taluk.

The district has achieved 95% inoculation of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the administration has now taken up the task of achieving cent percent inoculation. For a month now, the health department alongside other departments including the ITDP, Grama Panchayat and police are involved in tracing the 5% population that have refused to take the jab. This mainly includes the tribal residents of the district and officials are involved in creating awareness to convince them to take the jab against COVID-19.

A video shot at the Chennangi Haadi in Virajpet shows an ASHA worker patiently asking a tribal girl to take the vaccine and explaining to her that no one will give injections to kill. In another video, the police and health officers run behind a man who flees into the forest fearing the jab. “There are four to five small tribal settlements across Chennayanakote. In the past one month, we have visited these settlements five times to convince and win the hearts of the tribals,” said Dr S Shivappa Gotyal, the medical officer at Chennayanakote Primary Health Care Centre.

The healthcare workers studied the routine of the tribals, learnt their lifestyle and later convinced them to take the jab. “When we approached them, they demanded a house to be sanctioned by the government and some wanted government IDs sanctioned. This is the work of the revenue department and it was challenging convincing them to take the jab,” he added.

Nevertheless, after five regular visits, over 250 tribals at the settlement have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine and there are only a handful who are still aloof. “But we will keep visiting the settlement until everyone there is vaccinated,” confirmed Dr Shivappa.