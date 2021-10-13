21 deaths reported in Karnataka in 12 days due to rain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday held a meeting with ministers and senior officials to review the damage caused due to heavy rains in the state in the last few days. Most parts of the state, except for 2-3 districts, have received 30 to 50% excess rainfall in October, Bommai said after the meeting. He 21 persons died in rain-related incidents from October 1 to 12.

That includes seven persons from a family who died in a house collapse in Belagavi district. The government has decided to give Rs 10,000 as compensation to people facing difficulties due to water entering their houses in low-lying areas.

As many as 2,500 houses have been partially damaged and compensation will be given after conducting an assessment. Standing crops on 4.71 lakh hectares have been damaged due to rains from June this year. A compensation of Rs 105 crore has been released to 1.17 lakh farmers. Deputy commissioners have Rs 738 crore with them and the remaining compensation will also be released soon, he said.

The CM said directives have been issued to officials to assess the damage and release funds. Also, 2,300 electric poles, bridges, roads, and school buildings have been damaged.