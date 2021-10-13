STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

21 deaths reported in Karnataka in 12 days due to rain

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday held a meeting with ministers and senior officials to review the damage caused due to heavy rains in the state in the last few days. 

Published: 13th October 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday held a meeting with ministers and senior officials to review the damage caused due to heavy rains in the state in the last few days.  Most parts of the state, except for 2-3 districts, have received 30 to 50% excess rainfall in October, Bommai said after the meeting. He  21 persons died in rain-related incidents from October 1 to 12.

That includes seven persons from a family who died in a house collapse in Belagavi district. The government has decided to give Rs 10,000 as compensation to people facing difficulties due to water entering  their houses in low-lying areas.

As many as 2,500 houses have been partially damaged and compensation will be given after conducting an assessment. Standing crops on 4.71 lakh hectares have been damaged due to rains from June this year. A compensation of Rs 105 crore has been released to 1.17 lakh farmers. Deputy commissioners have Rs 738 crore with them and the remaining compensation will also be released soon, he said.  

The CM said directives have been issued to officials  to assess the damage and release funds. Also, 2,300 electric poles, bridges, roads, and school buildings have been damaged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka  Flooding
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp