Karnataka BJP top brass to go all out for victory in Hanagal, Sindagi bypolls

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP will go the whole hog for the bypolls to two assembly segments--- Hanagal and Sindagi--- to be held on October 30. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and all Cabinet ministers will campaign in the two constituencies after October 16.

CM Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday held a meeting at the party office in Bengaluru to discuss bypoll preparations. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Kateel said they discussed the party’s bypoll strategy and tour programme.

The Congress and Janata Dal-Secular are also making all-out efforts to win the bypolls in Hanagal, that was represented by BJP’s CM Udasi, and Sindagi, earlier held by JDS’ MC Managuli. The party’s rebel candidates filing nominations, too, seems to be a cause of concern for the ruling BJP that is facing the first major elections after Bommai took over as CM. Wednesday is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Apart from those made in charge of bypolls, the party will also depute ministers at all zilla panchayat constituencies level, MLAs at Shakti Kendras and party office-bearers at each booth. The party has already announced a senior minister and party state unit general secretary as in-charge of each Assembly segment.

Kateel said after October 16, ministers will campaign in the two segments, and MPs and MLAs will also join them. Yediyurappa will campaign in both constituencies and will start his state tour after the bypolls, Kateel said. On appointments to boards and corporations and the Cabinet expansion, Kateel said it is likely to be done after the bypolls.

On IT raids

Responding to a question on IT raids, Kateel said the department is doing its work and it is not correct to politicise it.