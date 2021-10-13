STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Congress revamp soon, hard work to be rewarded

The revamp of the Karnataka Congress, which has been in the pipeline for months, is likely to happen soon, say party leaders.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar addresses the media at the  Congress office. (File photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The revamp of the Karnataka Congress, which has been in the pipeline for months, is likely to happen soon, say party leaders. Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is expected to be in the state on October 19 and 20, and is likely to crank up the party machinery. 

KPCC president D K Shivakumar told TNIE that Surjewala will be be here for the bypolls in Sindagi and Hanagal, and will use the opportunity to observe and enquire about who is available for party work, and devotes time for activities, and only then will such leaders be given positions of responsibility.

There were allegations that CLP leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had both given long lists of recommended candidates for various posts, and the high command was finding it difficult to fill the positions because of these two lists. But Congress leaders said Siddaramaiah had given the list months ago and Shivakumar, too, has made the recommendations in advance. Both leaders have since visited Delhi and spoken to central leaders about their respective recommendations. The high command will take a decision based on hard work put in by party members. 

“This is a direction of the high command,’’ said Shivakumar. “The leaders will check for accountability, and see which Congress members are on the field, and take a final call on the issue.’’ It may be recalled that after meeting leaders in New Delhi a few weeks ago, Shivakumar had said the list would be made before Ayudha Puja. The party will now wait to see how actively the cadres are working for the party’s win in the bypolls, before taking a final call.

The Congress has been continuing with office-bearers appointed during the time of Dr G Parameshwara as president about 10-12 years ago. Many of them were then in their 50s, and are past 60 now. The party has been working to revamp the KPCC, by bringing in younger blood.

