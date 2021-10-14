STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

310 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, 6 deaths

Bengaluru Urban tops the list in discharges too with 12,26,049, followed by Mysuru 1,75,824 and Tumakuru 1,19,095.

Published: 14th October 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru.

A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Thursday added 310 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,82,399 and death toll to 37,922, the health department said.

The day also saw 347 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,34,870.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 148 new cases as the city saw 82 discharges and 2 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 9,578. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.26 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.93 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chitradurga, Kodagu and Raichur recorded one death each.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakhsina Kannada logged 40 fresh infections, Mysuru 27, Hassan 15, Uttara Kannada 10, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,48,892 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,616 and Tumakuru 1,20,507.

Bengaluru Urban tops the list in discharges too with 12,26,049, followed by Mysuru 1,75,824 and Tumakuru 1,19,095.

Cumulatively a total of 4,91,78,421 samples have been tested of which 1,14,967 were tested on Thursday alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp