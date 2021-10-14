Days after quake, Gadikeshwara admin puts up relief centres

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: After several villagers vacated houses due to the fear of frequent tremors and the failure of the state government to provide immediate relief at Gadikeshwara village of Chincholi taluk, the district administration has started to take damage control measures from Wednesday.

Speaking with Express over phone incharge Tahasildar of Chincholi Anjum Tabsum said “as per the instructions from chief minister, a rehabilitation camp has been opened at Government School premises from Wednesday and arrangements have been made to make tom-tom in the village to inform the ppeople about food arranged at the rehabilitation Center.

Anjum Tabsoom said “many of the villagers have vacated their houses and she has asked the gram panchayat officials and other staff to visit all the households and convince them to have meals at the government school.

Two separate sheds have been erected for men and women and people will be asked to sleep in these sheds if they are afraid to spend night in the house. Bedsheets and blankets will also be distributed to the people, Anjum Tabsum said.

Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna held a meeting with the senior officers of different departments here to discuss the steps to be taken to instill confidence among the people of Gadikeshwar which faced tremor on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile State BJP spokesperson Rajkumar Patil Telkur who is also Sedam MLA told Express “Myself and Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav will stay overnight in Gadikeshwar village on Saturday to instill confidence among the people that the government is doing everything for their cause.”

Telkur said scientists will be visiting the village shortly and in the second week of November. He also met with CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday and briefed him about the incident