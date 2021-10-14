STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Days after quake, Gadikeshwara admin puts up relief centres

Two separate sheds have been erected for men and women and people will be asked to sleep in these sheds if they are afraid to spend night in the house.

Published: 14th October 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Gadikeshwara in Kalaburagi district prepare to evacuate their village, fearing constant tremors experienced in their region recently | Express

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: After several villagers vacated houses due to the fear of frequent tremors and the failure of the state government to provide immediate relief at Gadikeshwara village of Chincholi taluk, the district administration has started to take damage control measures from Wednesday.

Speaking with Express over phone incharge Tahasildar of Chincholi Anjum Tabsum said “as per the instructions from chief minister, a rehabilitation camp has been opened at Government School premises from Wednesday and arrangements have been made to make tom-tom in the village to inform the ppeople about food arranged  at the rehabilitation Center.

Anjum Tabsoom said “many of the villagers have vacated their houses and she has asked the gram panchayat officials and other staff to visit all the households and convince them to have meals at the government school.

Two separate sheds have been erected for men and women and people will be asked to sleep in these sheds if they are afraid to spend night in the house. Bedsheets and blankets will also be distributed to the people, Anjum Tabsum said.  

Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna held a meeting with the senior officers of different departments here to discuss the steps to be taken to instill confidence among the people of Gadikeshwar which faced tremor on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile State BJP spokesperson Rajkumar Patil Telkur who is also Sedam MLA told Express “Myself and Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav will stay overnight in Gadikeshwar village on Saturday to instill confidence among the people that the government is doing everything for their cause.”

Telkur said scientists will be visiting the village shortly and in the second week of November. He also met with CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday and briefed him about the incident

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadikeshwara  earthquake
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp