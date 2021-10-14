KGF MLA plans padayatra over SP office shift

By Express News Service

KOLAR: KGF MLA Roopa Kala Shashidhar is planning to take out a padayatra from KGF to Chief Minister’s office covering a distance of 100 km with Congress workers, volunteers, social organisation members and traders asking the government not to shift SP’s office from KGF.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Wednesday, she said the state government is planning to move the KGF SP’s office to the newly carved district of Vijayanagar while the nine police stations of KGF will be merged with Kolar district.

Though the plan was in news from several months, she was assured by the government that there was no such proposal. “KGF has a history. Since 1832, KGF has a separate police district. Kolar is the only district in the entire nation which has two SPs -- Kolar and KGF,” she said.

Various Political party leaders met the state home minister appealing him not to shift KGF SP office to Vijayanagar and merging nine police stations to Kolar SP. On Wednesday, Congress leader, former KUDA chairman Jayapaul, Youth Congress State Secretary Karthick, Janata Dal (S) Bangarpet Taluk observor K.Rajendiran met the minister and appealed to him . Former MLA Y.Sampangi met district minister Munirathina and the home minister and raised the issue.