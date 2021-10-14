STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KGF MLA plans padayatra over SP office shift

Though the plan was in news from several months, she was assured by the government that there was no such proposal. “KGF has a history.

Published: 14th October 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLAR: KGF MLA Roopa Kala Shashidhar is planning to take out a padayatra from KGF to Chief Minister’s office covering a distance of 100 km with Congress workers, volunteers, social organisation members and traders asking the government not to shift SP’s office from KGF.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Wednesday, she said the state government is planning to move the KGF SP’s office to the newly carved district of Vijayanagar while the nine police stations of KGF will be merged with Kolar district.

Though the plan was in news from several months, she was assured by the government that there was no such proposal. “KGF has a history. Since 1832, KGF has a separate police district. Kolar is the only district in the entire nation which has two SPs -- Kolar and KGF,” she said.

Various Political party leaders met the state home minister appealing him not to shift KGF SP office to Vijayanagar and merging nine police stations to Kolar SP. On Wednesday, Congress leader, former KUDA chairman Jayapaul, Youth Congress State Secretary Karthick, Janata Dal (S) Bangarpet Taluk observor K.Rajendiran met the minister and appealed  to him . Former MLA Y.Sampangi met district minister Munirathina and the home minister and raised the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roopa Kala Shashidhar KGF
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp