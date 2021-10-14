BJP hits out at GOP over videoclip, says groupism exposed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Wednesday took potshots at the opposition Congress that found itself in an embarrassing position after its leaders were caught on camera criticising state Congress president DK Shivakumar.

“In a huge embarrassment to Karnataka Congress, its leaders disclose that aides of KPCC president Shivakumar have collected crores of rupees. They also wonder how much their boss would have collected,” commented BJP spokesperson Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

He said the development exposed corrupt practices and groupism within Congress. “Leaders of the opposition party have unmasked their president and made him a villain. That clearly exposes groupism within the party,” he added. After the video of Congress leaders MA Saleem and VS Ugrappa went viral, Congress expelled Saleem from the party for six years and issued a show-cause notice to Ugrappa, a former MP. Narayanaswamy, however, wondered whether Shivakumar has the power to take action against Ugrappa.

BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar asked what action will be taken against the PCC president after their own party leaders spoke against him at the party office. “What moral right do they have to campaign in Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly segments,” he asked.