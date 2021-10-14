STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP hits out at GOP over videoclip, says groupism exposed

“In a huge embarrassment to Karnataka Congress, its leaders disclose that aides of KPCC president Shivakumar have collected crores of rupees.

Published: 14th October 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar addresses the media at the  Congress office in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

KPCC president DK Shivakumar addresses the media at the  Congress office. (File photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Wednesday took potshots at the opposition Congress that found itself in an embarrassing position after its leaders were caught on camera criticising state Congress president DK Shivakumar.

“In a huge embarrassment to Karnataka Congress, its leaders disclose that aides of KPCC president Shivakumar have collected crores of rupees. They also wonder how much their boss would have collected,” commented BJP spokesperson Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

He said the development exposed corrupt practices and groupism within Congress. “Leaders of the opposition party have unmasked their president and made him a villain. That clearly exposes groupism within the party,” he added. After the video of Congress leaders MA Saleem and VS Ugrappa went viral, Congress expelled Saleem from the party for six years and issued a show-cause notice to Ugrappa, a former MP. Narayanaswamy, however, wondered whether Shivakumar has the power to take action against Ugrappa.

BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar asked what action will be taken against the PCC president after their own party leaders spoke against him at the party office. “What moral right do they have to campaign in Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly segments,” he asked.

