Tough anti-conversion law in works for Karnataka: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that anti-religious conversion laws prevailing in other states will be studied to formulate a strong legislation in Karnataka, in the coming days. 

Published: 14th October 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that anti-religious conversion laws prevailing in other states will be studied to formulate a strong legislation in Karnataka, in the coming days.  Speaking in Udupi after laying the foundation stone for the new degree college building of Poornaprajna Institution at Admar, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said a strong law will be brought into effect soon. 

He was responding to queries from reporters on whether the government has planned anything to curb mushrooming cases of alleged religious conversion, that is leading to unrest in society. On ensuring protection for cows, he said there is already a law in place for cattle. 

He said vaccination for children in the 2-18 age group will be rolled out in the state once the competent authority from the central ministry gives the final certification. He also said that vaccination has been going on at full pace, with 82 per cent of the first dose and 37 per cent of the second dose administered so far. While 90 per cent coverage of first dose will be achieved by December-end, second dose coverage will reach 70 per cent, he said.

