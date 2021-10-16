STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bagalkot boy tops IIT-JEE Advanced

In the paper-1 JEE Advanced, he scored 56 in Physics, 54 in Chemistry, and 36 in Mathematics. In paper-2, he secured 54 marks in Physics; 56 in Chemistry, and 48 in Mathematics. 

Published: 16th October 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Students coming out of an exam centre after writing IIT-JEE (Main) | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veeresh B Patil, son of homemaker Rajeshwari B Patil and software engineer Basavaraj S Patil from Bagalkot, is IIT-JEE Advanced topper for this year from Karnataka. The AIR rank 39, Patil scored 304 out of 360.

In the paper-1 JEE Advanced, he scored 56 in Physics, 54 in Chemistry, and 36 in Mathematics. In paper-2, he secured 54 marks in Physics; 56 in Chemistry, and 48 in Mathematics. Talking to TNIE, Patil said he wanted to pursue Computer Science in IIT Mumbai, and his two years of rigorous preparations paid off well.

“I made the most use of the time and resources available to me,” he said, adding, “I solved as many question papers as possible and cleared doubts on the spot.” Mahesh Yadav, Head Academics, ALLEN South India Centers, said “ I fondly remember Patil’s keen interests in following every instruction of the faculty to the core and diligently giving his best every time in every challenge.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bagalkot IIT-JEE
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp