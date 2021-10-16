Bagalkot boy tops IIT-JEE Advanced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veeresh B Patil, son of homemaker Rajeshwari B Patil and software engineer Basavaraj S Patil from Bagalkot, is IIT-JEE Advanced topper for this year from Karnataka. The AIR rank 39, Patil scored 304 out of 360.

In the paper-1 JEE Advanced, he scored 56 in Physics, 54 in Chemistry, and 36 in Mathematics. In paper-2, he secured 54 marks in Physics; 56 in Chemistry, and 48 in Mathematics. Talking to TNIE, Patil said he wanted to pursue Computer Science in IIT Mumbai, and his two years of rigorous preparations paid off well.

“I made the most use of the time and resources available to me,” he said, adding, “I solved as many question papers as possible and cleared doubts on the spot.” Mahesh Yadav, Head Academics, ALLEN South India Centers, said “ I fondly remember Patil’s keen interests in following every instruction of the faculty to the core and diligently giving his best every time in every challenge.”