Decision to reopen schools for Classes 1-5 in two days, says Karnataka CM Bommai

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that a decision on reopening schools for Classes 1 to 5 will be taken within two days after discussions with the expert technical committee.

Addressing mediapersons at Honnali, he also responded to former Union minister CM Ibrahim's statement that he will lose his chair by November end, saying he didn't know when Ibrahim gained such enlightenment.

Replying to another question, CM Bommai said that both he and former CM BS Yediyurappa will be touring Hanagal and Sindagi for two days and a mega road show is being organised at the fag end of the campaign to ensure that the party nominees win with a good majority. He also said that all differences have been sorted out.

Bommai also said that with the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases both in Karnataka and neighbouring states, a decision on relaxing the rules for entry and exit to the state will be taken soon.