Defending RSS, Bommai wades into Twitter war with Siddaramaiah

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Twitter war over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) became more intense on Friday, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai entering the fray in defence of its ideology, and taking on Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who had criticised it.

Referring to an earlier tweet of the former CM, Bommai replied from his personal handle ‘@BSBommai’: “My father has taught me values of public good and I think he has also guided you in similar manner. My father was nationalist and I follow that all along. That is what RSS stands for. However you fought Congress tooth and nail and now your singing chorus of the family (sic)...”

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had triggered the ‘war’, tweeting, “Mr @BSBommai, You have said that you need not learn administration or policing from me. Thank you. Had you learnt anything from your father Shri SR Bommai or me, you would not have joined a communal party just for power & support anti-constitutional activities (sic).”

In response, Bommai tweeted, “While you were the CM, you became the icon of anti-Hindus by getting killed Hindu activists as Tippu Sultan did in his regime, I need not learn administration or policing from you, we have an able police force to tackle the law and order which was sitting ducks under ur government (sic).” The CM also shared some details from the speech delivered by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Nagpur on account of Vijayadashami, tagging the Sangh and Bhagwat.

Siddaramaiah’s attack on the RSS may not have surprised political circles, but the comments by former CM HD Kumaraswamy and his father and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda did raise eyebrows among party cadre.

“We are skeptical whether this stand is permanent or for the time being, but it has affected cordial relationships locally. They (RSS) are trying to convince us it’s a neutral organisation, but we have adopted a wait-and-watch policy,” remarked Vijayakumar, a JDS Vokkaliga leader.