STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Defending RSS, Bommai wades into Twitter war with Siddaramaiah

That is what RSS stands for. However you fought congress tooth and nail and now your singing chorus of the family (sic)...” 

Published: 16th October 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo | Express)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Twitter war over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) became more intense on Friday, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai entering the fray in defence of its ideology, and taking on Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who had criticised it.

Referring to an earlier tweet of the former CM, Bommai replied from his personal handle ‘@BSBommai’: “My father has taught me values of public good and I think he has also guided you in similar manner. My father was nationalist and I follow that all along. That is what RSS stands for. However you fought Congress tooth and nail and now your singing chorus of the family (sic)...” 

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had triggered the ‘war’, tweeting, “Mr @BSBommai, You have said that you need not learn administration or policing from me. Thank you. Had you learnt anything from your father Shri SR Bommai or me, you would not have joined a communal party just for power & support anti-constitutional activities (sic).”

In response, Bommai tweeted, “While you were the CM, you became the icon of anti-Hindus by getting killed Hindu activists as Tippu Sultan did in his regime, I need not learn administration or policing from you, we have an able police force to tackle the law and order which was sitting ducks under ur government (sic).” The CM also shared some details from the speech delivered by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Nagpur on account of Vijayadashami, tagging the Sangh and Bhagwat.

Siddaramaiah’s attack on the RSS may not have surprised political circles, but the comments by former CM HD Kumaraswamy and his father and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda did raise eyebrows among party cadre.

“We are skeptical whether this stand is permanent or for the time being, but it has affected cordial relationships locally. They (RSS) are trying to convince us it’s a neutral organisation, but we have adopted a wait-and-watch policy,” remarked Vijayakumar, a JDS Vokkaliga leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Basavaraj Bommai Siddaramaiah
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp