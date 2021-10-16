STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legislative Council elections pitch rises up in Devanagere

With lobbying for the Legislative Council elections from the local bodies constituency picking up pace in the district, many aspirants are already reaching out to voters.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: With lobbying for the Legislative Council elections from the local bodies constituency picking up pace in the district, many aspirants are already reaching out to voters. Apart from sitting Council member G Raghu Achar of Congress, twice defeated candidate KS Naveen of BJP and KC Veerendra of JDS are trying their luck.

Raghu Achar has started his campaign by interacting with Gram Panchayat members. But S R Lingareddy from SRS Educational Institutions is also eyeing a Congress ticket. Naveen, who hails from the dominant Lingayat community in Davangere and Chitradurga districts, is banking on its support, but may find the going tough. Karnataka State Mineral Development Corporation chairman S Lingamurthy too is eyeing a ticket. Though Veerashiva-Lingayats have not elected any community member to the Council so far, things may not be the same this time around.

Backward classes leader D T Srinivas, who surprised everyone by coming second in the recently held Council polls from the South-East Graduates constituency, has now set his eyes on the local bodies constituency. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “It is my dream to enter the legislature and work for the welfare of the people. I am preparing groundwork for uniting not only the backward classes but all sections of society. The strong campaigning which I undertook during the Graduates constituency polls will help me “. K S Naveen said, “If the party gives me an opportunity, I will win with considerable margin. I have already started my ground work. The unprecedented support towards BJP will help me win with a good margin of preferential votes.”
 

