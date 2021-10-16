Surveying Christian missionaries in Karnataka may target community: Church

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With reports of Karnataka’s Backward & Minority Welfare Department planning to survey Christian missionaries and places of worship, the Church has raised apprehensions on the fallout of such a decision. It fears that it could lead to targeting of religious places and the clergy, with sporadic incidents reported from North Karnataka.

“We are sad that the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, whom we regard highly as a broad-minded and enlightened person, succumbs to pressures from fundamentalist groups, who wish to indulge in disturbing the peace, harmony and peaceful co-existence in society,” stated Archbishop of Bengaluru Archdiocese Peter Machado, on Friday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Wednesday stated in Udupi that anti-religious conversion laws prevailing in other states will be studied to formulate a strong legislation in Karnataka in the coming days.

“Let the government take the count of educational institutions and health centres run by Christian missionaries.

That will give a fair idea of the service rendered by the Christian community to nation building. How many people are converted in these places and institutions? If as alleged by some, Christians are converting indiscriminately, why is the percentage of Christian population reducing regularly when compared to others?” he stated, iterating that the Church is against forceful, fraudulent and incentivised conversions.