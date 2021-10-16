Thousands ignore Covid curbs at Mysuru Dasara

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Despite the state government being firm on low-key festivities amid prevailing pandemic situation, thousands gathered around Mysore Palace to witness the 412-year-old historic Mysuru Dasara celebrations and Jamboo Savari procession.

Though the Jamboo Savari procession was restricted to Mysore Palace premises, over 10,000 had gathered at the Chamrajendra Circle in front of Balarama gate to watch Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others offer Nandi Dwaja puja.

Meanwhile, there were over 4,000 people inside the palace alone. The general public neither bothered to wear masks nor maintained social distance. They were found clicking selfies in close proximity with each other raising serious concerns over the virus spread. The police present in large numbers and officials on duty turned a blind eye to people violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The district administration had made seating arrangements for about 2,000 inside the palace and many claiming to be relatives of politicians, party workers and families of police officials made a beeline to get inside the palace completely opposite of the previous year’s Dasara in which officials implemented the health department’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, only six tableaux including the one on vaccination, Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, MUDA’s housing scheme and 23 cultural troupes including traditional dollu kunitha, kamsale, pooja kunitha, chende mela, stilt walking, Veeragase kunita and Chilipili Gombe were a part of the Jamboo Savari procession.

CM Basavaraj Bommai offered puja to Nandhi Dwaja for the first time at 4.32 pm in Meena lagna and prayed for good health of people and protection of the state from Covid-19 and floods. Bommai accompanied by scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, District Minister S T Somashekar and Mayor Sunanda Palanetra offered floral tributes to presiding deity Chamundeshwari placed in 750 golden howdah on elephant Abhimanyu at 5.23 pm. When Abhimanyu passed in front of Someshwara temple, the crowd chanted ‘Jai Chamundi’.

Bommai extends dasara illumination till Oct 24

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his family members enjoyed the the Dasara illumination on Friday. He also announced the extension of Dasara lighting till October 24 to attract more tourists to the state. This is great news for the hotel and tourism industry that has been the worst hit by Covid and routine state lockdowns.

Private durbar ends; Yaduveer takes out Vijaya Yatra

Clad in traditional attire, scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took out the Vijaya Yatra to mark Vijayadashami celebrations at Mysuru Palace on Monday. The private event began with Yaduveer coming out of the palace while the royal sword was brought in a silver chariot.