Bommai likely to fly to Delhi next week

After taking over as the CM in July this year, Bommai has visited the national capital several times.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as he gets busy charting his campaign strategy for the upcoming bypolls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to visit New Delhi next week and meet the BJP central leadership and Union ministers. However, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office insisted that Bommai’s tour programme is yet to be finalised. 

After taking over as the CM in July this year, Bommai has visited the national capital several times. He was in New Delhi for two days, on October 7 and 8, to meet Union ministers and attend a programme by a private mediahouse.

During his last visit, Bommai met several ministers, including Pralhad Joshi, to seek more coal supplies for thermal power plants that were facing shortage. However, the CM could not meet BJP president JP Nadda. 

It is still not clear if the CM is heading to Delhi to meet the party president to discuss political developments, including the bypolls. The BJP is facing its first major elections in the state, under Bommai as CM. The party is keen to ensure that it continues its winning streak, while the Opposition Congress also makes all-out efforts to win the seats.

A busy 4-day campaign trail
Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he will embark on a four-day campaign for the bypolls in Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies, scheduled for October 16. Expressing confidence of winning both seats, Bommai said his campaign trail involves two days dedicated to each constituency. Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to the people of Mysuru for a successful completion of Dasara.

Basavaraj Bommai
