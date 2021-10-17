STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress’ CM Ibrahim tests waters of JDS camp before making switch 

At least, declare a leader from the community as a Deputy CM,” he said, after meeting members of the community in Tumakuru on Friday.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

CM Ibrahim

CM Ibrahim

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the light of the JDS playing the minorities’ card by fielding Muslim candidates for the bypolls to Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies on October 30, Congress MLC CM Ibrahim has reportedly sent feelers amongst his community members about him joining the regional party.

Ibrahim, who held the Civil Aviation portfolio in the 11-month HD Deve Gowda-led UDF government at the Centre, was all praise for the latter, who “created history by becoming the first Kannadiga PM”.

“I had raised certain fundamental issues with regard to representation of minorities in the KPCC which remained unanswered. Why can’t any minority leader be made the KPCC president? None from the community was offered the post in the 73 years since Independence. At least, declare a leader from the community as a Deputy CM,” he said, after meeting members of the community in Tumakuru on Friday.

According to sources, Ibrahim had sought the post of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, when the post falls vacant in January 2023. But JDS patriarch Deve Gowda and his family want him to play a bigger role by offering him the state JDS president’s post, and Ibrahim may take a call in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls, sources added.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim was reportedly set to launch a minorities forum. Following this, a few top leaders and ideologues of the minority community from the Congress, led by KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, held a meeting to deliberate on checking the exodus from the party to the JDS, and other parties such as the AIMIM.

However, rubbishing concerns, Congress leader Rizwan Arshad told TNSE: “If an exodus must happen, there should be a mass leader to lead.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sindagi Hanagal CM Ibrahim congress Muslim candidate jds
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp