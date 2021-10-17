Koothi -- a self-sustaining village in Karnataka's Kodagu

Prajna GR By

MADIKERI: In the sylvan vistas of Kodagu stands a village, small, yet tall and proud. As one approaches Koothi, as this village is known, it becomes certain that this self-sustaining microcosm of fraternity, self-reliance and equality, has stood the test of time to create a system of self-governance, keeping its residents in a state of well-being and independence.

“The soul of India lives in its villages,” observed Mahatma Gandhi. Living this thought, Koothi’s vision for self-governance, while maintaining its democratic and just values, is a unique study into the concept of decentralisation.

About 53 km from district headquarters Madikeri, one is welcomed into Koothi by a vast ground that hosts a community hall and the grama samithi (village committee) building. As one proceeds further, neatly laid-out estates and houses form the heart of this settlement. The village, primarily composed of Vokkaligas and members of Scheduled Castes, symbolises cohesion and belonging. What one finds even more extraordinary is that Koothi abides by its own set of administrative rules and regulations, untouched by modern policies and laws.

“Since ancient times, the grama samithi has been in existence to ensure development and well-being of the village. Any problem or dispute is resolved within the village and our unity is our strength,” explains Mohan MD, president of the Koothi Village Committee.

While Koothi does fall under Tolurushettalli Gram Panchayat, it nevertheless has its own village committee. The village has three sub-villages – Hosmane, Dinekere and Kerekoppa. Once every two years, four villagers are nominated from the sub-villages, who form the committee.

Further, the president and vice-president are elected by the nominated members and this non-political team ensures overall development, welfare and safety of the village. The committee meets at least once every month. “There are over 160 houses and over 600 residents in the village. At least one member from each household must attend the meeting. Anyone who fails to be present is fined,” Mohan adds.

(From left) Lakshmikantha, KT Joyappa and Mohan MD, in

Koothi village | Express

Further, the committee holds the important responsibility of maintaining cordial relations between all the villagers, and any dispute is first heard by it. “There are less than a handful of instances when villagers have approached the court or police. Most of the disputes, including property or family rifts, are resolved within the village,” mentions KT Joyappa, former president and a consultant of the committee.

Dispute redressal is very systematic. An application is first forwarded to the committee, which is addressed during the meeting. After the hearings from the parties involved, the dispute is resolved amicably.

“In case of a property rift, committee members visit the spot for an inspection. The committee possesses detailed land survey documents of the entire village. Further, witnesses are heard in favour of both parties. Following this, the issue is heard during the meeting and a judgment passed after consulting and taking into account the facts fulfilled by a majority of the villagers. It is not just the committee members’ decision, but a collective judgment of the village,” states Mohan.

Rarely, there have been instances when a few villagers have moved court against the committee’s decision. “But in all these cases, they have returned to abide by the decision of the committee. While court hearings take years, a dispute addressed by the village committee finds closure in about two meetings,” shares Lakshmikantha, secretary of Someshwara Yuvaka Sangha.

Meanwhile, all proceedings are recorded in a ledger, safely preserved in a secure locker at the committee office. “No matter what, the proceedings recorded in the ledger are not shared with anyone – not even the police,” says Mohan.

The village committee has a separate bank account to collect fines. “The massive committee office and the community hall were built using funds collected by the committee. For the hall which was built over two years ago, each household contributed Rs 17,000. We aim to become self-reliant in all ways and the unity amongst us helps achieve the same,” shares Mohan.

Thanks to its novel, yet time-honoured approach to self-governance, the Koothi Grama Samithi has won accolades from the government too. While villagers from the interior have to frequent the taluk offices for paperworks, officials visit the village as and when summoned by the committee.

Koothi’s social milieu

There is an interesting regulation that forbids marriage between residents of the same village. “All of us in the village are like siblings. We have grown up together as blood relatives and hence, from the times of our ancestors, marriage between men and women from the same village is forbidden. Anyone violating this norm is fined,” confirms Lakshmikantha.

Any death in the village is mourned by one and all. The victim’s family is spared the duties and expenses, as every household donates a log of wood to set the pyre and all arrangements at the village graveyard are made by villagers.