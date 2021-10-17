PDS grains in Karnataka at doorsteps from Jan 26, 2022

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Come Republic Day next year, beneficiaries of the public distribution system in the state will get food grains at their doorsteps in a landmark move. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is pushing for reforms in the public distribution system (PDS), announced that his government has planned to introduce the ‘Jana Sevak’ scheme to take administration to the gram panchayat level. He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Halli Kade’ and village stay programme at Suruhonne village in Nyamathi taluk on Saturday.

To begin with, the doorstep delivery of foodgrains will be launched in the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district from November 1 this year. Based on its success, and after ironing out any glitches, it will be extended to the entire state from January 26. The CM made the announcement after handing over various benefits to eligible beneficiaries at Suruhonne.

“There was a time when public perception was that the seat of power was only at the Vidhana Soudha. But times have changed. A good government is one which provides people-friendly administration. Hence, we have decided to take the government to the villages. The Jana Sevak programme will help in reducing avoidable movement of the public to government offices,” Bommai said. “The government has decided to provide all types of certificates to the public at the Gram Panchayat level from January 26. This will reduce people’s movement to the taluk and district offices,” the CM added.

Stressing that the scheme is aimed at bringing more transparency in administration, he said it will also keep out middlemen who have become a hurdle in beneficiaries getting required certificates and availing government programmes. Taking note of Mahatma Gandhi’s Grama Rajya to Atal Behari Vajpayee’s Grama Swarajya programmes, the government is handing over four lakh houses to villagers. One lakh houses will be handed over to slum dwellers in the state and Rs 2,000 crore will be reserved for providing quality drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the CM said.