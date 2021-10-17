Primary schools in Karnataka to reopen soon: Minister Nagesh

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday clarified that there will be no additional survey of parents again, before reopening schools for lower primary students.

This comes in the background of experts opposing such a survey as it would further delay the reopening of Classes 1 to 5.

While Commissioner of Public Instruction Vishal R was unavailable to clarify on the matter, the minister said that teachers have been causally enquiring from parents for their opinion on school reopening for lower grades, and found many parents themselves asking for schools to be reopened.

More than 95 per cent of rural parents wanted schools to be opened, National Education Emergency Coalition (NCEE) said, quoting a study. NCEE, a group of individuals, organisations and networks across the country which have come together to ‘resume and renew’ school education, said they were ready to provide support in terms of appropriate curricular resources to meet the socio-emotional learning needs of all children. “Parents want their children to access learning opportunities, not available to most during school closure. They want nutritious, hot cooked meals for their children,” the forum added.

Although there is no official order on reopening schools for Classes 1 to 5, Nagesh expressed optimism that it would happen soon. “Several taluks have reported zero positivity rate for weeks,” he told TNSE. He was scheduled to have a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the issue.

The department is awaiting clearance from the Technical Advisory Committee of the health department. Nagesh also told mediapersons at BJP’s state office ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ in Malleswaram, that all preparations have been made to start Classes 1 to 5. “I have been in constant contact with BEOs and DDPIs,” he said.

Classes on Sunday?

Nagesh said there are no plans to reduce syllabus for schools. To make up for lost time, the idea of holding classes on Saturdays and even Sundays will be examined, he added. At present, schools are shut on Saturdays for complete sanitisation. In case reduction in syllabus is required, it will be decided in January-February.