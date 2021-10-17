STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Viral video shows three killing wolf, officials launch hunt

A viral video on social media, shows three youngsters killing a wolf, and dragging the carcass on a motorbike. The incident happened at Sogihal village, near Shirahatti town on Friday.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Antipoaching operation (Images used for representational purpose only)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: A viral video on social media, shows three youngsters killing a wolf, and dragging the carcass on a motorbike. The incident happened at Sogihal village, near Shirahatti town on Friday. Forest officials are on the lookout for the three accused, who supposedly committed the heinous act after their friend, Shivrajkumar Kurubar (25) was allegedly attacked by the wolf. 

Kurubar, as per villagers, is one amongst three who have been attacked by the wolf in the past three days. The villagers have termed the wolf to be rabid. Kurubar, on Thursday, was admitted to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, where he is currently recuperating. 

The incident has received a lot of backlash from wildlife conservators, who are on the lookout for the accused, as well as the carcass of the wolf, to conduct a postmortem. An official from the Forest Department said, “We are searching for the wrong doers, and they will soon be convicted. The wolf maybe rabid, but they should not have killed the animal and dragged it. It’s inhumane”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp