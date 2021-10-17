Viral video shows three killing wolf, officials launch hunt

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: A viral video on social media, shows three youngsters killing a wolf, and dragging the carcass on a motorbike. The incident happened at Sogihal village, near Shirahatti town on Friday. Forest officials are on the lookout for the three accused, who supposedly committed the heinous act after their friend, Shivrajkumar Kurubar (25) was allegedly attacked by the wolf.

Kurubar, as per villagers, is one amongst three who have been attacked by the wolf in the past three days. The villagers have termed the wolf to be rabid. Kurubar, on Thursday, was admitted to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, where he is currently recuperating.

The incident has received a lot of backlash from wildlife conservators, who are on the lookout for the accused, as well as the carcass of the wolf, to conduct a postmortem. An official from the Forest Department said, “We are searching for the wrong doers, and they will soon be convicted. The wolf maybe rabid, but they should not have killed the animal and dragged it. It’s inhumane”.