STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: 4 die as goods carrier collides with private bus

A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Shivamogga collided head-on with a goods carrier laden with vegetables and flowers at 5.30 am.

Published: 18th October 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

The bus involved in the accident being towed away

The bus involved in the accident being towed away (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Four people, including a woman and her son, were killed on the spot, while two others were injured in a ghastly accident that occurred at Siddhartha Nagar near here on the Bengaluru-Honnavara National Highway-206.

A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Shivamogga collided head-on with a goods carrier laden with vegetables and flowers at 5.30 am. So intense was the crash that bodies of the victims were found stuck inside the vehicle, which required Fire Department personnel to extricate them.

All the deceased are from the goods carrier and have been identified as Kavitha (41) and her son Darshan (22) of Chikkanayakanahalli, Diwakar (36) of Byadarahalli village and Krishnamurthy (45) of Turuvekere taluk. They were all farmers and vegetable vendors returning home after finishing their early morning business at the market here. Sources said that vegetable vendors Diwakar and Krishnamurthy had missed their bus and had taken the ill-fated goods carrier. 

Two of the injured, including the bus driver, were shifted to hospital. The police suspected that the cause of the accident is low visibility due to fog, which hampered driving conditions on the road. “Overspeeding cannot be ruled out,” said SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka bus accident Honnavara National Highway accident
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp