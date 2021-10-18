Karnataka: 4 die as goods carrier collides with private bus

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Four people, including a woman and her son, were killed on the spot, while two others were injured in a ghastly accident that occurred at Siddhartha Nagar near here on the Bengaluru-Honnavara National Highway-206.

A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Shivamogga collided head-on with a goods carrier laden with vegetables and flowers at 5.30 am. So intense was the crash that bodies of the victims were found stuck inside the vehicle, which required Fire Department personnel to extricate them.

All the deceased are from the goods carrier and have been identified as Kavitha (41) and her son Darshan (22) of Chikkanayakanahalli, Diwakar (36) of Byadarahalli village and Krishnamurthy (45) of Turuvekere taluk. They were all farmers and vegetable vendors returning home after finishing their early morning business at the market here. Sources said that vegetable vendors Diwakar and Krishnamurthy had missed their bus and had taken the ill-fated goods carrier.

Two of the injured, including the bus driver, were shifted to hospital. The police suspected that the cause of the accident is low visibility due to fog, which hampered driving conditions on the road. “Overspeeding cannot be ruled out,” said SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad.