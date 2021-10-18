STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 kill garment factory employee, surrender 

The prime accused Muniraju stated before the police that the victim had developed feelings towards his elder sister, who is employed at the same garment factory as the victim, a senior officer said.

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old supervisor of a garment factory was murdered by a gang of four men in Annapurneshwarinagar on Saturday night. Interestingly, the assailants brought the victim’s body to the station and surrendered before the police, confessing about the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar B, a resident of Hosur, while the accused have been identified as Muniraju (22), an autorickshaw driver; his friend Maruti (22), owner of a laundry shop; Nagesh (22), a cab driver; and Prashanth (20), an unemployed youth. 

According to a senior officer, the prime accused Muniraju stated before the police that Bhaskar had developed feelings towards his elder sister, who is employed at the same garment factory as the victim. She had left her husband’s house in Annapurneshwarinagar allegedly over domestic violence, and was staying with her parents in Malur since the past two weeks. 

On Saturday evening, she called Bhaskar informing him that she was heading to his house with her two children, for shelter. Bhaskar met her near Sunkadakatte and told her that he would arrange a separate house for her. Meanwhile, one of the kids refused to go with Bhaskar and contacted Muniraju over the phone.

The latter arrived with his friends and took Bhaskar to an isolated place and brutally thrashed him. Late at night, they gave Bhaskar some food to eat. As he ate, Muniraju allegedly struck Bhaskar’s head, which caused him to fall unconscious. Around 2.30 am, he succumbed to his injuries, following which the accused surrendered.

