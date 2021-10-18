STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Both jabs mandatory to enter malls, theatres in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru City Corporation has been witnessing a decrease in fresh Covid-19 positive cases in its limits. However, there are concerns that cases could again shoot up owing to the festive season.

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a  woman in Bengaluru  on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has made both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for people to enter malls, theatres, auditoriums in the coastal district. 

In the order, the Deputy Commissioner has said that theatres, multiplexes and auditoriums have been allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity from October 14 as Case Positivity Rate (CPR) has come down to 0.46%. “Hence, all those visiting such places must have taken both dose of vaccines. Elderly persons and pregnant women are not allowed,” Rajendra added.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Corporation has been witnessing a decrease in fresh Covid-19 positive cases in its limits. However, there are concerns that cases could again shoot up owing to the festive season.  “To restrict any surge in cases and the possible third wave, strict preventive measures are being enforced under Mangaluru City Corporation limits.

Citizens who are yet to receive first and second dose of vaccines are being identified for vaccination. Strict action will be taken against those who are found at public places (including malls) without any proof of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine,” Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Shridhar has warned.
Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday reported 22 fresh Covid-19 cases, and neihgbouring Udupi saw 12 cases.

