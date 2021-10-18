STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders slam HD Kumaraswamy for his remarks on Siddaramaiah

Kumaraswamy’s statement comes at a time when murmurs are rife that Congress MLC CM Ibrahim has sent feelers among his community members about him joining the JDS.

Published: 18th October 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Siddaramaiah campaigns for party candidate Srinivas V Mane at Kanchinegalur near Hanagal on Sunday ahead of the October 30 bypolls. (Photo | EPS)

Congress leader Siddaramaiah campaigns for party candidate Srinivas V Mane at Kanchinegalur near Hanagal on Sunday ahead of the October 30 bypolls. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU: A day after JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy termed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah a “terminator for minority leaders in the party”, several Congress leaders condemned the former’s remarks.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Congress leaders, including former mayor Arif Hussain, KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman, District Congress Committee president Dr Vijaykumar, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and others came down heavily on Kumaraswamy and said he was making a false charge to increase the JDS vote share in the upcoming bypolls. The JDS has fielded Muslim candidates in the October 30 bypolls to Hanagal and Sindagi. 

Kumaraswamy’s statement comes at a time when murmurs are rife that Congress MLC CM Ibrahim has sent feelers among his community members about him joining the JDS. Refuting Kumaraswamy’s charges, Arif Hussain said people in the community know the reality. “Kumaraswamy, who was a film producer, entered politics after I stepped down as the mayor. Now, he is blaming our leader Siddaramaiah and accusing him of sidelining Muslims. If he is so supportive of Muslim leaders, he could have fielded Rahman Sheriff from Kanakapura constituency... but he was not given a ticket,” said Arif responding to a question raised by Kumaraswamy in one of his tweets. 

He further added that JDS failed to honour the agreement in the Mysuru City Corporation mayoroal polls which led to the spilt of alliance. Lakshman alleged that Kumaraswamy was using Muslims as a political tool against Siddaramaiah and the Congress. In Bengaluru, MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan hit out at Kumaraswamy and said his allegations against Siddaramaiah were false.

‘Cong top brass to pick CM after 2023 polls’  

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the party high command will decide on its CM after winning the 2023 Assembly polls in the state, and whomever they name, everyone will abide by it. ”The high command will decide. Congress is a national party. Who made Basavaraj Bommai the CM? Did MLAs do it? It was the (BJP) high command and RSS. Similarly, we too have the high command,” Siddaramaiah said. He reiterated that the high command has not invited him to national politics and the issue was not discussed during his recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi. “I’m now 74 years old, I may be in politics maximum five more years, I am fine with Karnataka, I’m happy with Karnataka politics,” he said. On Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah said, “He should become the party president, I have said it a number of times,” Siddaramaiah added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Siddaramaiah Karnataka Congress JD(S)
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp