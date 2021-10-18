Goa stakes claim over 12 islands close to Karwar

Subhash Chandra NS By

KARWAR: Even as China has staked claim to Senkaku islands much to Japan’s annoyance, escalating the strategic manuoeuvres, closer home, Goa has appealed to the Union Government seeking possession of 12 islands that are closer to Karwar and within the jurisdiction of Karnataka.

The Union home ministry forwarded Goa’s demand to the Karnataka government, following which the Inspector General of Police, Internal Security, sent a letter, dated September 21, 2021, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, to the Uttara Kannada district administration seeking details as to which taluks these islands belong to.

Goa has staked claim over Anjidiva, now in possession of the Indian Navy, Kurmagad, Devgad -- which has a lighthouse, Shimsigudda and other islands. Apart from these major islands, it also wants possession of a few minor islands like Sese Gunji, Janigudda and Madali Gadda.

These islands are within 12 to 15 nautical miles off the Karnataka coast and fall legally within the limits of the state. But surprisingly, no effort has been made to document them within the state’s boundary.

Karwar Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has sent the details pertaining to the islands by marking their latitude and longitude.

“The Union Home department has sought details pertaining to these islands. Goa has claimed some islands. We have replied to their demands. Let’s see what action the Union Government will take,”

After the liberation of Goa from the Portuguese in 1961, the islands that were under its jurisdiction were not transferred to Karnataka, and have remained still as part of Goa. Taking advantage of the anomaly, the neighbouring state is now demanding that the islands be handed over to it immediately.

Islands passed from one hand to another

The islands were under Kadamba rulers and were later taken over by Sirsi- based Sodhe dynasty, which ruled them till they were annexed by Adilshahis in the early 15th century. The islands were conquered by Vijayanagara emperors, who had a close association with the Sodhe dynasty, 100 years later. Portuguese General Alfonso-de-Albuquerque, the first Duke of Goa, annexed Devgadh and fortified Anjediva and other islands.

However, Kurmagad was retained by Basavalinga Raja of Sodhe dynasty, who constructed a fort there. The Sodhes ruled it until 1763 when Haider Ali invaded Uttara Kannada district. Fleeing from the assault, Sodhe rulers sought refuge in Goa and came under the protection of the Portuguese. As part of the deal, Sodhes transferred the ownership of Kurmagad to the foreign rulers, who used these islands to control trade over the sea.