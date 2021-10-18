STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Small spike in Mysuru positivity rate, Dasara festivities could be reason  

Going by calculations of the past seven days, data shows that Mysuru district has shown an increase from 0.82 per cent on October 14 to 1.13 per cent just two days later.

Published: 18th October 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 05:42 AM

A healthcare worker collects swab sample for covid test. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On October 14, all districts in Karnataka reported less than 1 per cent test positivity 
rate, however, the State War Room data for October 16 showed Mysuru district recording 1.13 per cent positivity rate, while the other districts were still reporting less than 1 per cent.

Not surprising, as the biggest contributor to this spike could be the 10-day Dasara festivities, with a number of tourists from across India and the world coming down to Mysuru.  Going by calculations of the past seven days, data shows that Mysuru district has shown an increase from 0.82 per cent on October 14 to 1.13 per cent just two days later. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru is the second district in the state reporting a high number of cases in the past few days. In the past week, the district reported 252 new cases. 

Meanwhile, the number of tests in the state has been falling drastically, going below 1 lakh. For instance, only 60,141 tests were carried out on October 16, while 78,742 tests were done on Sunday. Many of the districts are reporting low testing, even below the target set. Karnataka also reported a slight increase in cases, with 326 cases on Sunday, up from 264 cases on Saturday. Bengaluru Urban contributed 173 cases, while Mysuru reported 42 cases. The number of active cases is 6,817. 

The total positive cases stands at 29,83,459. The number of discharges has fallen to 380 and the total number of discharges is 29,36,039. However, on the brighter side, only 4 Covid deaths were reported on Sunday -- one each from Bengaluru Urban and Dharwad, and two from Mysuru. The case fatality rate of the state is 1.22 per cent.

Karnataka sees 4 deaths
