Birthdays of celebs banned at children’s homes in Karnataka

Although there is a need to create a cheerful environment for the kids, the authorities said that cutting cake during the birthdays of celebrities or their children,

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directorate of Child Protection has issued a circular directing stakeholders including district child protection units and childcare homes run by government and private organisations to ban birthday celebrations of celebrities or their children or officials and their children.

A circular issued by Directorate of Child Protection stated that children residing in homes run by government and private organisations are usually rescued from abusive parents, begging, sexual abuse, child marriages and many more. 

Although there is a need to create a cheerful environment for the kids, the authorities said that cutting cake during the birthdays of celebrities or their children, or officials and their children have a negative impact in their minds as they don’t get a similar chance to celebrate their own birthdays. 

